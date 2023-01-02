10 SIGNS in the Bible to identify the ANTICHRIST (THE BEAST, GOG)

Further information and details refer to commentary https://heavenscatalyst.org/truth/rev... The Beast is also known as Gog based on comparing Armageddon Rev 19 with events Ezek. 38 & 39. Gog at the end of the Millennium is a separate event. Ezek. 38:19-20: The magnitude of the earthquake at Armageddon, where the mountains are thrown down has never happened and will never happen except at the 7th Bowl of God’s wrath (Rev. 16:20). Ezek. 38:22: Great hail in sequence follows the great earthquake at the 7th Bowl of God’s wrath (Rev. 16:21). Ezek. 39:4, Ezek. 39:17-19: After the 7th Bowl of God’s wrath the birds are called to the battle ground, which is within Israel, to gather themselves to eat the flesh of those who are about to be slaughtered by the Lord (Rev. 19:17-18). Ezek. 39:9-12: These events, described as burning the weapons and seeing the graves, could only happen at the start of the Millennium reign of Christ because at the end of the Millennium the earth is burnt up (Rev. 20:11).



