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NBC Nightly News Admits COVID-19 Doesn't Even EXIST!
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272 views • March 21, 2021
As reported by FDA/CDC:
FDA - U.S. Food and Drug Administration
CDC - Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
"SINCE NO QUANTIFIED VIRUS ISOLATES OF THE 2019-nCoV were available for CDC
use at the time the test was developed and this study conducted, assays designed for detection of the 2019-nCoV RNA were tested with characterized stocks of in vitro transcribed full length RNA..."
page 42 link:
fda.gov/media/134922/download
The RT PCR test is not a diagnostic. It has never been approved and it does not and cannot diagnose and treat a disease. Which means every time Bloomberg, Gates Foundation and Zuckerberg foundation COVID-19 dashboard reports that there is a another case of COVID-19, because of a positive RT PCR test, they are violating that 15 US code Federal Trade Commission Act.
You cannot diagnose a thing that cannot diagnose the thing. That's a misrepresentation, that is a deceptive practice under the Federal Trade Commission Act.
The genetic primer used for the PCR test can be found in virtually any organic substance on earth. they can literally turn on and off "cases" because it only exists inside a computer model.
Inventor of PCR test, Kary Mullis said: you can find whatever you want to find with this test.
source
https://cdn.lbryplayer.xyz/api/v4/streams/free/COVID19DoesntExist/92076e78c3
8d4500d0b55eb4587aa73a32d7c649/701e26
NBC news
FDA - U.S. Food and Drug Administration
CDC - Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
"SINCE NO QUANTIFIED VIRUS ISOLATES OF THE 2019-nCoV were available for CDC
use at the time the test was developed and this study conducted, assays designed for detection of the 2019-nCoV RNA were tested with characterized stocks of in vitro transcribed full length RNA..."
page 42 link:
fda.gov/media/134922/download
The RT PCR test is not a diagnostic. It has never been approved and it does not and cannot diagnose and treat a disease. Which means every time Bloomberg, Gates Foundation and Zuckerberg foundation COVID-19 dashboard reports that there is a another case of COVID-19, because of a positive RT PCR test, they are violating that 15 US code Federal Trade Commission Act.
You cannot diagnose a thing that cannot diagnose the thing. That's a misrepresentation, that is a deceptive practice under the Federal Trade Commission Act.
The genetic primer used for the PCR test can be found in virtually any organic substance on earth. they can literally turn on and off "cases" because it only exists inside a computer model.
Inventor of PCR test, Kary Mullis said: you can find whatever you want to find with this test.
source
https://cdn.lbryplayer.xyz/api/v4/streams/free/COVID19DoesntExist/92076e78c3
8d4500d0b55eb4587aa73a32d7c649/701e26
NBC news
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