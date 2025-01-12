BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CoachLab Sunday Featuring Notre Dame
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
45 followers
11 views • 3 months ago

Coachlab Sunday

Breaking Down the Notre Dame Offense

by Spread-N-Shred

The Notre Dame Offense has been extremely Explosive so far this season. Putting up over 40 Points in Five Games this Season. Including beating the #1 Ranked Team in the Nation (in 2020) while putting up 47 Points. Who is at the helm of this powerful Offensive Attack? A 28 year old by the name of Tommy Rees. He has stuck to the Brian Kelly plan of being a tough physical spread offense while creating huge plays in both the run and passing game. Take a look inside at how he has been able to take the football world by storm!

https://bit.ly/3E1hngq


The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun

US Sports Radio

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioToday

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

Keywords
newsnflfootballmlbsportsbaseballraidersnhlmlschargersussportsnetworkussportsradio
