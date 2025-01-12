CoachLab Sunday Featuring Notre Dame

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Coachlab Sunday
Breaking Down the Notre Dame Offense
by Spread-N-Shred
The Notre Dame Offense has been extremely Explosive so far this season. Putting up over 40 Points in Five Games this Season. Including beating the #1 Ranked Team in the Nation (in 2020) while putting up 47 Points. Who is at the helm of this powerful Offensive Attack? A 28 year old by the name of Tommy Rees. He has stuck to the Brian Kelly plan of being a tough physical spread offense while creating huge plays in both the run and passing game. Take a look inside at how he has been able to take the football world by storm!
