© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"The Big Lie!" Update 5-23-2021: LAWFARE-Maricopa County Attorney Launches Assault On Audit.
Follow
3
Share
Report
580 views • May 23, 2021
In this "The Big Lie!" Update:
Breaking news out of Georgia as Judge Brian Amero orders ballots unsealed and scanned after serious discrepancies are discovered. The New Hampshire Audit confirms machine totals from the Nov. 3 election were indeed incorrect. Pennsylvania election Officials says coding of dominion voting machines caused mislabeling of republican ballots as democrat. And Maricopa county attorney launches Lawfare assault against the audit.
Video Links:
My Previous Audit Update from May 19th 2021:
https://nemosnewsnetwork.com/breaking-maricopa-audit-deleted-database-recovered-they-have-it-all/
Telegram accounts to stay up to date on the audits:
New Hempshire Audit Telegram feed:
https://t.me/NewHampshireAudit
Arizona Audit Telegram feed:
https://t.me/ArizonaAudit
Michigan Audit Telegram feed:
https://t.me/MichiganAudit
Letters and documents covered in the video:
American Oversight v Arizona Senate Maricopa County Audit:
https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/20785669/complaint-american-oversight-v-arizona-senate-maricopa-county-audit-records.pdf
Litigation Hold Letter to Senate President Fann:
https://www.maricopa.gov/DocumentCenter/View/69134/Litigation-Hold-Letter-to-Senate-President-Fann
Windham, NH Forensic Audit Tally Data:
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1vPE7prlV3ECLbhqAfuXshTF1u0SX6TDHb5L9mRAflc8/edit#gid=545963302
Georgia Ballot Transparency Initiative:
https://voterga.org/2021/02/22/ballot-transparency-initiative/
VoterGA Lawsuit Founders Unite w/ Pulitzer Expert Team:
https://voterga.files.wordpress.com/2021/04/press-release-voterga-reunites-fulton-ballot-inspection-case-founders.pdf
Sharing is caring.
Click here for the best way to keep up with the news and other updates in the face of the censorship: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/News
NOTE: any action by youtube.com (or other media or internet firms) to negatively impact the production of this video will be interpreted as a violation of 18 USC 242 and 42 USC 1983, 84, 85, and we reserve the right to file civil and criminal legal action against youtube.com and its affiliates for attempting to suppress this "free speech"; and will also be construed as "conspiracy to aide the crimes listed herein".
If you found this content to be of value, please consider supporting my work with any of the options below!
- Single AND Recurring Donation Options
💵 https://nemosnewsnetwork.com/donate
💲 Paypal: Banned
▶️www.gab.ai/nemoV
▶️ Twitter - @DustinNemos
▶️Email Opt-in - www.nemosnewsnetwork.com/news
▶️ Telegram Chat Room - www.nemosnewsnetwork.com/telegram
▶️Support Our Sponsors - www.nemosnewsnetwork.com/sponsors
▶️RedPill Living:
https://redpillliving.com/Nemos
▶️GreenPill Living: https://greenpillliving.com/Nemos
▶️The Book Of Qanon:
https://thebookofqanon.com
▶️The Great Awakening Coffee:
https://thegreatawakeningcoffee.com/Nemos
▶️StopBitBurning.com Presents Censored Media Directory
https://www.stopbitburning.com/find
Breaking news out of Georgia as Judge Brian Amero orders ballots unsealed and scanned after serious discrepancies are discovered. The New Hampshire Audit confirms machine totals from the Nov. 3 election were indeed incorrect. Pennsylvania election Officials says coding of dominion voting machines caused mislabeling of republican ballots as democrat. And Maricopa county attorney launches Lawfare assault against the audit.
Video Links:
My Previous Audit Update from May 19th 2021:
https://nemosnewsnetwork.com/breaking-maricopa-audit-deleted-database-recovered-they-have-it-all/
Telegram accounts to stay up to date on the audits:
New Hempshire Audit Telegram feed:
https://t.me/NewHampshireAudit
Arizona Audit Telegram feed:
https://t.me/ArizonaAudit
Michigan Audit Telegram feed:
https://t.me/MichiganAudit
Letters and documents covered in the video:
American Oversight v Arizona Senate Maricopa County Audit:
https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/20785669/complaint-american-oversight-v-arizona-senate-maricopa-county-audit-records.pdf
Litigation Hold Letter to Senate President Fann:
https://www.maricopa.gov/DocumentCenter/View/69134/Litigation-Hold-Letter-to-Senate-President-Fann
Windham, NH Forensic Audit Tally Data:
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1vPE7prlV3ECLbhqAfuXshTF1u0SX6TDHb5L9mRAflc8/edit#gid=545963302
Georgia Ballot Transparency Initiative:
https://voterga.org/2021/02/22/ballot-transparency-initiative/
VoterGA Lawsuit Founders Unite w/ Pulitzer Expert Team:
https://voterga.files.wordpress.com/2021/04/press-release-voterga-reunites-fulton-ballot-inspection-case-founders.pdf
Sharing is caring.
Click here for the best way to keep up with the news and other updates in the face of the censorship: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/News
NOTE: any action by youtube.com (or other media or internet firms) to negatively impact the production of this video will be interpreted as a violation of 18 USC 242 and 42 USC 1983, 84, 85, and we reserve the right to file civil and criminal legal action against youtube.com and its affiliates for attempting to suppress this "free speech"; and will also be construed as "conspiracy to aide the crimes listed herein".
If you found this content to be of value, please consider supporting my work with any of the options below!
- Single AND Recurring Donation Options
💵 https://nemosnewsnetwork.com/donate
💲 Paypal: Banned
▶️www.gab.ai/nemoV
▶️ Twitter - @DustinNemos
▶️Email Opt-in - www.nemosnewsnetwork.com/news
▶️ Telegram Chat Room - www.nemosnewsnetwork.com/telegram
▶️Support Our Sponsors - www.nemosnewsnetwork.com/sponsors
▶️RedPill Living:
https://redpillliving.com/Nemos
▶️GreenPill Living: https://greenpillliving.com/Nemos
▶️The Book Of Qanon:
https://thebookofqanon.com
▶️The Great Awakening Coffee:
https://thegreatawakeningcoffee.com/Nemos
▶️StopBitBurning.com Presents Censored Media Directory
https://www.stopbitburning.com/find
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.