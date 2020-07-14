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Helena Blavatsky Channeled by karl Mollison short
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From https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Helena_Blavatsky
Helena Petrovna Blavatsky Еле́на Петро́вна Блава́тская,
12 August [O.S. 31 July] 1831 – 8 May 1891 was a Russian
occultist, philosopher, and author who co-founded the
Theosophical Society in 1875. She gained an international
following as the leading theoretician of Theosophy, the
esoteric religion that the society promoted.
Born into an aristocratic Russian-German family in
Yekaterinoslav, then in the Russian Empire (now Ukraine),
Blavatsky traveled widely around the empire as a child.
Largely self-educated, she developed an interest in
Western esotericism during her teenage years. According
to her later claims, in 1849 she embarked on a series of
world travels, visiting Europe, the Americas, and India.
She also claimed that during this period she encountered
a group of spiritual adepts, the "Masters of the Ancient
Wisdom", who sent her to Shigatse, Tibet, where they
trained her to develop a deeper understanding of the
synthesis of religion, philosophy and science. Both
contemporary critics and later biographers have argued
that some or all of these foreign visits were fictitious,
and that she spent this period in Europe.
By the early 1870s, Blavatsky was involved in the
Spiritualist movement; although defending the genuine
existence of Spiritualist phenomena, she argued against
the mainstream Spiritualist idea that the entities
contacted were the spirits of the dead. Relocating to
the United States in 1873, she befriended Henry Steel
Olcott and rose to public attention as a spirit medium,
attention that included public accusations of fraudulence.
In New York City, Blavatsky co-founded the Theosophical
Society with Olcott and William Quan Judge in 1875.
In 1877, she published Isis Unveiled, a book outlining
her Theosophical world-view. Associating it closely with
the esoteric doctrines of Hermeticism and Neoplatonism,
Blavatsky described Theosophy as "the synthesis of science,
religion and philosophy", proclaiming that it was
reviving an "Ancient Wisdom" which underlay all the world's
religions.
In 1880, she and Olcott moved to India, where the Society
was allied to the Arya Samaj, a Hindu reform movement.
That same year, while in Ceylon, she and Olcott became the
first people from the United States to formally convert to
Buddhism.
Although opposed by the British administration, Theosophy
spread rapidly in India but experienced internal problems
after Blavatsky was accused of producing fraudulent
paranormal phenomena. Amid ailing health, in 1885 she
returned to Europe, there establishing the Blavatsky Lodge
in London. Here she published The Secret Doctrine, a
commentary on what she claimed were ancient Tibetan
manuscripts, as well as two further books, The Key to
Theosophy and The Voice of the Silence.
She died of influenza.
Blavatsky was a controversial figure during her lifetime,
championed by supporters as an enlightened guru and derided
as a fraudulent charlatan and plagiarist by critics.
Her Theosophical doctrines influenced the spread of Hindu
and Buddhist ideas in the West as well as the development
of Western esoteric currents like Ariosophy, Anthroposophy,
and the New Age Movement.
From https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Helena_Blavatsky
Helena Petrovna Blavatsky Еле́на Петро́вна Блава́тская,
12 August [O.S. 31 July] 1831 – 8 May 1891 was a Russian
occultist, philosopher, and author who co-founded the
Theosophical Society in 1875. She gained an international
following as the leading theoretician of Theosophy, the
esoteric religion that the society promoted.
Born into an aristocratic Russian-German family in
Yekaterinoslav, then in the Russian Empire (now Ukraine),
Blavatsky traveled widely around the empire as a child.
Largely self-educated, she developed an interest in
Western esotericism during her teenage years. According
to her later claims, in 1849 she embarked on a series of
world travels, visiting Europe, the Americas, and India.
She also claimed that during this period she encountered
a group of spiritual adepts, the "Masters of the Ancient
Wisdom", who sent her to Shigatse, Tibet, where they
trained her to develop a deeper understanding of the
synthesis of religion, philosophy and science. Both
contemporary critics and later biographers have argued
that some or all of these foreign visits were fictitious,
and that she spent this period in Europe.
By the early 1870s, Blavatsky was involved in the
Spiritualist movement; although defending the genuine
existence of Spiritualist phenomena, she argued against
the mainstream Spiritualist idea that the entities
contacted were the spirits of the dead. Relocating to
the United States in 1873, she befriended Henry Steel
Olcott and rose to public attention as a spirit medium,
attention that included public accusations of fraudulence.
In New York City, Blavatsky co-founded the Theosophical
Society with Olcott and William Quan Judge in 1875.
In 1877, she published Isis Unveiled, a book outlining
her Theosophical world-view. Associating it closely with
the esoteric doctrines of Hermeticism and Neoplatonism,
Blavatsky described Theosophy as "the synthesis of science,
religion and philosophy", proclaiming that it was
reviving an "Ancient Wisdom" which underlay all the world's
religions.
In 1880, she and Olcott moved to India, where the Society
was allied to the Arya Samaj, a Hindu reform movement.
That same year, while in Ceylon, she and Olcott became the
first people from the United States to formally convert to
Buddhism.
Although opposed by the British administration, Theosophy
spread rapidly in India but experienced internal problems
after Blavatsky was accused of producing fraudulent
paranormal phenomena. Amid ailing health, in 1885 she
returned to Europe, there establishing the Blavatsky Lodge
in London. Here she published The Secret Doctrine, a
commentary on what she claimed were ancient Tibetan
manuscripts, as well as two further books, The Key to
Theosophy and The Voice of the Silence.
She died of influenza.
Blavatsky was a controversial figure during her lifetime,
championed by supporters as an enlightened guru and derided
as a fraudulent charlatan and plagiarist by critics.
Her Theosophical doctrines influenced the spread of Hindu
and Buddhist ideas in the West as well as the development
of Western esoteric currents like Ariosophy, Anthroposophy,
and the New Age Movement.
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