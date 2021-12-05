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WtF's Evening Tyranny Report 5-12-2021
Waking the Future
Waking the Future
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20 views • May 12, 2021
Colleges have gone far through this scam and now they requiring an experimental injection in many cases and this story out of UMass Amhurst is showing the extremes they will go to show these kids who is in charge! A UK man has had his leg amputated not long after his injection and this is being sold as yet another coincidence.. Chelsea Clinton is an abomination just like her parents and she is working with the evil vatican to continue to censor all truth.

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Article Links:

https://bigleaguepolitics.com/parents-are-enraged-after-three-students-get-suspended-from-umass-amherst-for-taking-maskless-photo-outdoors/

https://www.stamfordmercury.co.uk/news/man-lost-leg-weeks-after-covid-vaccination-9198171/

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-at-vatican-conference-chelsea-clinton-calls-for-global-crackdown-on-anti-vaccine-social-media-posts

https://nypost.com/2021/05/11/wh-reporters-fume-over-biden-admins-media-policy-report/

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