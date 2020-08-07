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The Shape of Things
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24 views • August 07, 2020
Bridging the gap between ballers and flat-earthers. Because it's OK to have the conversation.
Let's stay in touch! This channel may disappear at any moment. E-mail me at: [email protected] to join my mailing list.
Your support is much appreciated:
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/bennywills
PayPal me: https://paypal.me/bennywills
Socials:
twitter - https://twitter.com/BennyThrills
instagram - https://www.instagram.com/benny.wills/
facebook - https://www.facebook.com/bennywillspoetry
DAVID's LINKS:
Shrinking sun - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2n4_vg2EvnE&;list=PLEzivhxtxgbu09gZ94_of0rP6umIpLrva&index=25&t=0s
Eclipse clip - https://youtu.be/h3mMMMjc1jA?t=1783
Sun fade out - https://youtu.be/CgLS0nc6liM
Another sun fade out - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5T7BrJ3wH10&;list=PLEzivhxtxgbs-VlztQ7VskQCqABgf7zJo&index=2&t=0s
The sun should shrink - https://youtu.be/TgZKUzOYNdE
Sun set on our Personal Atmospheric Dome (PAD) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OIgb1fPoTZs&;list=PLEzivhxtxgbuqj5tf7_PO83EKwwIaPHeC&index=2&t=1s
102 year old Ruth - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2K87w1B019s&;t=421s
Flat Earth Sun, Moon & Zodiac Clock app - https://youtu.be/XnHteA9Y9FQ
Let's stay in touch! This channel may disappear at any moment. E-mail me at: [email protected] to join my mailing list.
Your support is much appreciated:
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/bennywills
PayPal me: https://paypal.me/bennywills
Socials:
twitter - https://twitter.com/BennyThrills
instagram - https://www.instagram.com/benny.wills/
facebook - https://www.facebook.com/bennywillspoetry
DAVID's LINKS:
Shrinking sun - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2n4_vg2EvnE&;list=PLEzivhxtxgbu09gZ94_of0rP6umIpLrva&index=25&t=0s
Eclipse clip - https://youtu.be/h3mMMMjc1jA?t=1783
Sun fade out - https://youtu.be/CgLS0nc6liM
Another sun fade out - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5T7BrJ3wH10&;list=PLEzivhxtxgbs-VlztQ7VskQCqABgf7zJo&index=2&t=0s
The sun should shrink - https://youtu.be/TgZKUzOYNdE
Sun set on our Personal Atmospheric Dome (PAD) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OIgb1fPoTZs&;list=PLEzivhxtxgbuqj5tf7_PO83EKwwIaPHeC&index=2&t=1s
102 year old Ruth - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2K87w1B019s&;t=421s
Flat Earth Sun, Moon & Zodiac Clock app - https://youtu.be/XnHteA9Y9FQ
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