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Gilgamesh the buried Nephilim
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423 views • October 12, 2020
Genesis 6:4
“There were giants in the earth in those days; and also after that, when the sons of God came in unto the daughters of men, and they bare children to them, the same became mighty men which were of old, men of renown.”
LINKS HERE:
1. Nephilim Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nephilim
2. Nephilim Bible Hub
https://biblehub.com/hebrew/5303.htm
3. Gilgamesh Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gilgamesh
4. FREEDOM OF INFORMATION ACT
https://foia.state.gov/Search/Search.aspx
5. "Gilgamesh" Search Results
https://foia.state.gov/Search/Results.aspx?searchText=gilgamesh&;beginDate=&endDate=&publishedBeginDate=&publishedEndDate=&caseNumber=
“There were giants in the earth in those days; and also after that, when the sons of God came in unto the daughters of men, and they bare children to them, the same became mighty men which were of old, men of renown.”
LINKS HERE:
1. Nephilim Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nephilim
2. Nephilim Bible Hub
https://biblehub.com/hebrew/5303.htm
3. Gilgamesh Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gilgamesh
4. FREEDOM OF INFORMATION ACT
https://foia.state.gov/Search/Search.aspx
5. "Gilgamesh" Search Results
https://foia.state.gov/Search/Results.aspx?searchText=gilgamesh&;beginDate=&endDate=&publishedBeginDate=&publishedEndDate=&caseNumber=
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