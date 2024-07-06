BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Someone Has Invented A "Suicide Pod" And It Will Be Available For Use THIS MONTH (July/2024)
The Body House Chronicles
426 followers
53 views • 10 months ago

Dan Dicks is an independent Canadian journalist and all round bad-ass who's work I've been following for a few years now. He does a great job compiling information about the "Sarco" the world's first suicide pod. Apparently, it can be 3D printed too. 

Original video from Odysee

https://odysee.com/@PressForTruth:4/Sarco-Death-Capsule:d

The Old Hollywood Newsletter - A Monthly Publication Celebrating Vintage Sensuality

Discover our Substack here and sign up for free:

https://bodyhousechronicles.substack.com

Contact: [email protected]

https://thebodyhouse.biz

suicidedan dickssarcokilling machinesuicide poddeath capsuleself killingwhat the bible says what death isold testament on dyingnew testament on dying
