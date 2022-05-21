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Dr. Judy Mikovits Provides Conclusive & Scientific Proof Snake-Venom Is Connected To Covid-19
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1837 views • May 21, 2022
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https://rumble.com/v12fy35-powerful-interview-with-dr.-judy-mikovits-apr-25-2022.html
The Pete Santilli Show Episode 2921 6 PM - with special guest Dr. Judy Mikovits, PhD (Molecular Biologist) - joins Pete Santilli in a POWERFUL interview that you do not want to miss. Share this interview far and wide!
The Pete Santilli Show Archive
- https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/20876
Websites:
- https://plaguethebook.com/
- https://therealdrjudy.com/
- https://forunitedsolutions.org/
https://rumble.com/v12fy35-powerful-interview-with-dr.-judy-mikovits-apr-25-2022.html
The Pete Santilli Show Episode 2921 6 PM - with special guest Dr. Judy Mikovits, PhD (Molecular Biologist) - joins Pete Santilli in a POWERFUL interview that you do not want to miss. Share this interview far and wide!
The Pete Santilli Show Archive
- https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/20876
Websites:
- https://plaguethebook.com/
- https://therealdrjudy.com/
- https://forunitedsolutions.org/
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