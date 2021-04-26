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UK Government launches COVID-19 Antivirals Taskforce to roll out this autumn
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21 views • April 26, 2021
UK Government launches COVID-19 Antivirals Taskforce to roll out innovative home treatments this autumn
Watch the full show 21 April 2021
https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-21st-april-2021
New Pandemics Preparedness Again.
Boris Johnson has announced plans to make available, pills / tablets that will help prevent you catching a virus. WHY!, when we thought the Jab / 'vaccine') was supposed to take care of that?
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Soundgrounder Sound and Video
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
Watch the full show 21 April 2021
https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-21st-april-2021
New Pandemics Preparedness Again.
Boris Johnson has announced plans to make available, pills / tablets that will help prevent you catching a virus. WHY!, when we thought the Jab / 'vaccine') was supposed to take care of that?
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Soundgrounder Sound and Video
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
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