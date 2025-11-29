BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Reckoning Begins: Military Tribunals Go Live as National Guard Deploys
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
96 followers
Follow
1
396 views • 2 days ago

The National Guard is being mobilized and positioned across the United States, with plans to increase forces significantly by January. Compartmentalized martial law is described as "somewhat imminent."


The broadcast delivers a critical alert: The Military Commissions Act is now active, and military tribunals at Guantanamo Bay and other global hubs are officially live. Special operations teams are reportedly striking with surgical precision, marking the beginning of what is termed "the reckoning" for traitors and the deep state.


The report frames President Donald J. Trump as the "Supreme Commander" of this operation, which aims to bypass corrupt civilian courts and deliver instant justice. Viewers are warned that the global financial reset is underway, with a collapse of bonds, stocks, and the real estate market expected.


This is not a drill. The storm is here. Patriots are urged to stand firm, pray, plan, and prepare.



NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

president trumpspecial operationsmartial lawglobal financial resetsupreme commanderpatriot preparednessmilitary commissions actdeep state reckoningnational guard mobilizationguantanamo bay tribunalsbond collapsejmc alert
