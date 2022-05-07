Daniel 9:25 - The First 7 Shabua and 120 Cycles of Mankind Connection [ep.4]

Get ready to know where we are in the last days with extreme accuracy. Once you know and understand how God Himself keeps track of time by using periods of 49 years, your understanding of ALL the Scriptures will exponentially increase (not ONLY Daniel). I know I’m gonna get hate for this episode. “Your a date setter! Your part of a kool-aid drinking cult! No man knows the day or the hour!” I’ve heard it all. If you’re afraid of digging deep into the Hebrew language to extract all (and I mean all) of the rich meaning inside of the Scriptures, then this episode, and podcast quite frankly, are not for you… I know for a fact that this information will be a blessing in your life, because it was for me when I first started putting the pieces together. Join me as we figure out the first 7 shabua of the Daniel 9 prophecy. For prayer and community, join my private group: https://bit.ly/embracehebrewroots