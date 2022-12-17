MANIPUR MAN MAKES PETROL FROM PLASTIC WASTE

Plastic and plastic made items pose a serious threat to the environment and considering the grave consequences, the Government is working on to impose a blanket ban on use of plastic and polythene bags in this fast-changing modern society. Amid this situation, for the first time in Manipur, Heisnam Devan of Khordak Mayai Leikai has successfully developed a petrol recycling plastic waste which can create fuel from plastic waste. He has developed the prototype of a pyrolysis plant in which plastic waste could be burnt and distilled to make petrol and other byproducts. TOM TV brings you an exclusive report on this.





