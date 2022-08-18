Aug 17, 2022





Courtesy of The Alex Jones Show





Description:





Alex Jones breaks down clips of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) fighting back against the globalist Covid theater while calling for Trump to step up and fight back against forced deadly Covid jabs.





Jones admitted he’s unsure he could support Trump in the next election if he doesn’t tell the public the truth about Covid jab dangers.





https://www.infowars.com/posts/trump-must-follow-desantis-lead-and-come-out-against-forced-deadly-vaccines-watch/





https://banned.video/watch?id=62fd4c700dc088068b52e94a