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Ballot Image Marks Can Be Changed In 30 Milliseconds Without Detection #ElectionFraud
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50 views • December 10, 2021
Ballot Image Marks Can Be Changed In 30 Milliseconds Without Detection #ElectionFraud
Two University of Michigan students participating in DEFCON 2019 wrote a scanner driver for all 6 major voting systems vendors that can switch a ballot mark in 30 milliseconds. They demonstrated that they could change the outcome of an election by altering 34% of ballot marks without detection. To their knowledge none of the voting systems employ even minimum image manipulation detection safeguards.
#ElectionFraud #AuditTheVote #AuditAll50States #ElectionAudit #VoterFraud #2020Election #AuditTheVote #ForeignInterference #SupremeCourt #TheGreatAwakening #Dominion #DEFCON
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
Two University of Michigan students participating in DEFCON 2019 wrote a scanner driver for all 6 major voting systems vendors that can switch a ballot mark in 30 milliseconds. They demonstrated that they could change the outcome of an election by altering 34% of ballot marks without detection. To their knowledge none of the voting systems employ even minimum image manipulation detection safeguards.
#ElectionFraud #AuditTheVote #AuditAll50States #ElectionAudit #VoterFraud #2020Election #AuditTheVote #ForeignInterference #SupremeCourt #TheGreatAwakening #Dominion #DEFCON
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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