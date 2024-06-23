BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US Gov't Building Secret Detention Facilities in 50 States for 'Non-Compliant Dissidents'
813 views • 10 months ago

A whistleblower who worked for the Department of Health and Human Services has revealed the US government in collaboration with the World Economic Forum is building secret detention facilities in all 50 states capable of detaining millions of people.

According to whistleblowers, these prison-like compounds located in sparsely populated and controlled locations, will be used for those who refuse to comply with upcoming government mandates and regulations regarding long-term lockdowns and new vaccines for the new plandemic.

Remember, forewarned is forearmed. It’s time to prepare for what’s coming next.

Mirrored - The People's Voice


bidenfema campsweflockdownsplandemicchristie hutchersondetention facilitykarine jean pierrejj carrell
