Miles Guo: The Tangping Coin will be traded in any exchanges around the world. The Tangping Coin and the Himalaya Dollar will complement each other

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5/22/2022 Miles Guo: The Tangping Coin’s value is derived from the fact that you can earn it by simply using and taking certain actions. The Tangping Coin will be traded in any exchanges around the world. The Tangping Coin and the Himalaya Dollar will complement each other