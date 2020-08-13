KelTec RDB - Ambidextral Gunfighter Review

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0:00 Welcome K-Selected
0:48 Reliability
2:25 RDB vs MDR
19:46 RDB vs AR15
29:55 Parts and Consumables
31:12 Ambidextrous Battle Rifle
31:51 Conclusion
33:49 Appreciating RDB Virtues
39:37 Choosing Just One Rifle
40:01 Choosing Just One Firearm
Burris FastFire III
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