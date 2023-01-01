Solar Assault (1997, Arcade)

Solar Assault (know as Solar Assault revised in Japan) is a shoot'em up developed and published by Konami. It was only released in the arcades.

Solar Assault is a spin-off to Konami's Gradius series. It is a third-person rail shooter in the vein of Space Harrier and Galaxy Force. You ship is directed "into" the background, while obstacles and enemies came closer. Apart from the exlosion, the game uses real-time 3D for the graphics instead of scaled sprites. You can choose between several ships to play, including the Vic Viper. Solar Assault uses the same power-up system as Gradius, and you can choose to upgrade your weapon automatically (instead manually, as in the Gradius games).