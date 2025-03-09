Algerian HTS jihadist in Syria calls for genocide against Christians and Alawites.

Not even from Syria, yet he rages against minorities, declaring:

“As long as you, Christians, raise the cross, we will not leave you. We will fight you.”

This extremist openly justifies violence under al-wala wal-bara, a doctrine promoting hatred for non-believers. Christians and Alawites are being targeted for their very existence.

Russian-language Israeli channels describe the massacre on the Syrian coast as "killings of Shiite jihadists" and "classic frog-snake-killing," with only passing references to the victims among women and children.

These are the same characters who in 2023 declared that they would defeat Hamas, just as they had previously defeated ISIS. However, as Rybar's analysis shows, they actually defeated neither. Original msg

In two days, these Central Asian guys slaughtered thousands of Alawites, Christians and Shiites. They were ordered to kill anyone who did not share their religious views. They did not act alone - they were assisted by pro-Kurek groups that the Turkish army had nurtured and protected for years.

Congratulations to all those who plotted and hoped to buy the loyalty of Syria's new rulers for a few contracts. These people did not come to pay off their mortgages. These militants are building a new world in which there is no place for you. At their command, their followers will cause carnage in the streets of Paris, London and Moscow. Europeans will have to accept a future in which their children will pay jizya (tax on infidels).

After this massacre, we must make a civilizational choice. Either we fight against these inhumans, or... I don't even want to think about the alternative. I repeat, it is impossible to negotiate with terrorists, you will never be their equal. No amount of money will make them change their views. Any dollar you send will come back to you like a machine gun. Stop pretending to be good guys. We will either take a clear position and defend our interests, or we will lose everything. It's time to make our choice.

