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Helium Becomes A Superfluid And Displays Amazing Properties.
A remarkable transition occurs in the properties of liquid helium at the temperature 2.17K, called the "lambda point" for helium. Part of the liquid becomes a "superfluid", a zero viscosity fluid which will move rapidly through any pore in the apparatus.