© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New President Elect Announced!
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
41 views • November 11, 2020
The Alex Jones Show
November 11 2020
A major media outlet has called the election for Alex Jones and declared him the 46th President of the United States of America to replace Donald J. Trump.
November 11 2020
A major media outlet has called the election for Alex Jones and declared him the 46th President of the United States of America to replace Donald J. Trump.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.