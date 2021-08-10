BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Energy Update - Bonnie Vent Channeling - Lionsgate Portal is Open
Bonnie Vent
Bonnie Vent
1 follower
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • August 10, 2021
Bonnie Vent is a medium/channeler
This message is for those who have chosen their own path. You must realize that you do not think like the crowd. You may at times wish that you did, as that path can seem easier. It is the “follow the leader” type of path. Not much discernment is required for this path. You can do nothing for those that have chosen the follow the leader path. They will fight you until the bitter end that you are the one heading in the wrong direction. You must show compassion and let it go. We say this to you again and again, listen to your own guidance system.

Please go to my website to subscribe for updates:
https://www.BonnieVent.com
Bonnie Vent’s Official website
https://www.BonnieVent.com
Art pieces that appear in the video and more
https://www.BonnieVent.com/shop
Special sizes, mediums, frames, international shipping https://fineartamerica.com/profiles/bonnie-vent
Book a private reading
https://www.BonnieVent.com/shop
Facebook link to show page:
https://www.facebook.com/BonnieVentShow/
Facebook link to discussion group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/TheConnectionCommunity/
DVD and VODs https://tinyurl.com/BonnieVentVideos T-Shirts by Amazon https://tinyurl.com/BonnieVentshirts
Keywords
current eventschannelinghow-toenergy update
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
After being encroached on by NATO for decades, Russia&#8217;s &#8220;last resort&#8221; nuclear weapon threat sounds like a bluff

After being encroached on by NATO for decades, Russia’s “last resort” nuclear weapon threat sounds like a bluff

Lance D Johnson
New poll reveals broad bipartisan support for AI pause and wealth tax on billionaires

New poll reveals broad bipartisan support for AI pause and wealth tax on billionaires

Ramon Tomey
Six Lighting Options for Power Outages, EMP Events

Six Lighting Options for Power Outages, EMP Events

Edison Reed
Experts Outline Two-Week Emergency Food Storage Guidance

Experts Outline Two-Week Emergency Food Storage Guidance

Iva Greene
The UN&#8217;s double standard: A case study in censorship

The UN’s double standard: A case study in censorship

Ava Grace
OpenAI Seeks $30B at $1.4T Valuation as Altman Faces Bipartisan Criticism

OpenAI Seeks $30B at $1.4T Valuation as Altman Faces Bipartisan Criticism

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy