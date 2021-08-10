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Energy Update - Bonnie Vent Channeling - Lionsgate Portal is Open
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20 views • August 10, 2021
Bonnie Vent is a medium/channeler
This message is for those who have chosen their own path. You must realize that you do not think like the crowd. You may at times wish that you did, as that path can seem easier. It is the “follow the leader” type of path. Not much discernment is required for this path. You can do nothing for those that have chosen the follow the leader path. They will fight you until the bitter end that you are the one heading in the wrong direction. You must show compassion and let it go. We say this to you again and again, listen to your own guidance system.
Please go to my website to subscribe for updates:
https://www.BonnieVent.com
Bonnie Vent’s Official website
https://www.BonnieVent.com
Art pieces that appear in the video and more
https://www.BonnieVent.com/shop
Special sizes, mediums, frames, international shipping https://fineartamerica.com/profiles/bonnie-vent
Book a private reading
https://www.BonnieVent.com/shop
Facebook link to show page:
https://www.facebook.com/BonnieVentShow/
Facebook link to discussion group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/TheConnectionCommunity/
DVD and VODs https://tinyurl.com/BonnieVentVideos T-Shirts by Amazon https://tinyurl.com/BonnieVentshirts
This message is for those who have chosen their own path. You must realize that you do not think like the crowd. You may at times wish that you did, as that path can seem easier. It is the “follow the leader” type of path. Not much discernment is required for this path. You can do nothing for those that have chosen the follow the leader path. They will fight you until the bitter end that you are the one heading in the wrong direction. You must show compassion and let it go. We say this to you again and again, listen to your own guidance system.
Please go to my website to subscribe for updates:
https://www.BonnieVent.com
Bonnie Vent’s Official website
https://www.BonnieVent.com
Art pieces that appear in the video and more
https://www.BonnieVent.com/shop
Special sizes, mediums, frames, international shipping https://fineartamerica.com/profiles/bonnie-vent
Book a private reading
https://www.BonnieVent.com/shop
Facebook link to show page:
https://www.facebook.com/BonnieVentShow/
Facebook link to discussion group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/TheConnectionCommunity/
DVD and VODs https://tinyurl.com/BonnieVentVideos T-Shirts by Amazon https://tinyurl.com/BonnieVentshirts
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