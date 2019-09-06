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HUMANITY vs INSANITY #119 - Ongoing Persecution of David Noakes & Lyn Thyer
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184 views • September 06, 2019
Streamed live 5th September 2019
Discussion with Ian R Crane and David Noakes
Please join Ian R Crane for GcMAF awareness day at The Houses of Parliament, Westminster, London at 11.11am on Wednesday 11th September 2019
Please do everything you can to spread the word about the GcMAF awareness day. For more info; https://ianrcrane.com/
5G - Is It Safe? advance tickets and info; https://ianrcrane.com/ or https://alternativeview.co.uk/
AV10.1 is on Sunday 27th October 2019 in Kensington, London Starts 11.00am. For more info; https://alternativeview.co.uk/
Discussion with Ian R Crane and David Noakes
Please join Ian R Crane for GcMAF awareness day at The Houses of Parliament, Westminster, London at 11.11am on Wednesday 11th September 2019
Please do everything you can to spread the word about the GcMAF awareness day. For more info; https://ianrcrane.com/
5G - Is It Safe? advance tickets and info; https://ianrcrane.com/ or https://alternativeview.co.uk/
AV10.1 is on Sunday 27th October 2019 in Kensington, London Starts 11.00am. For more info; https://alternativeview.co.uk/
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