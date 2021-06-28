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Global Health News Ep. #35 | TTAC Presents Easterns Medicine: Journey Through ASIA | New Documentary
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27 views • June 28, 2021
Thank you for joining us for episode #35 of Global Health News, Truth That Matters with Ty & Charlene Bollinger! If you missed past episodes of GHN, catch up here: http://bit.ly/ghn-playlist.
In this episode, we take you through a fantastic preview of our groundbreaking documentary series “Eastern Medicine: Journey Through ASIA!” You can choose to support our mission by purchasing the GOLD or SILVER package here: http://bit.ly/order-eastern-medicine
One of the number one requests we have received is for information on Eastern medicine, which is synonymous with Creation medicine.
So, in the summer of 2018, we traveled through Japan, Taiwan, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and India.
As we move through 7 countries in 7 days, you will discover over 140 “hidden” protocols that have incredible results! Over 60 experts, medical doctors, herbalists, and cancer survivors tell us what they did, how they did it, and what their results were. Our journey reaffirmed that cancer is NOT a death sentence and there IS hope!
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Join TTAC's 1 million+ FB fans - http://bit.ly/official-ttac-fb
Follow us on PINTEREST - http://bit.ly/official-ttac-pinterest
Find us on INSTAGRAM - http://bit.ly/official-ttac-ig
Visit our website: http://bit.ly/official-ttac-site
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About Eastern Medicine: Journey Through ASIA
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
In the summer of 2018, the TTAC team took a voyage across 7 countries in Asia - Japan, Taiwan, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and India.
On their journey, they discovered amazing cancer treatment protocols, many of which have been "hidden" from the rest of the world.
Ty and the team sit down with experts, doctors, researchers, and cancer conquerors to find out their proven, natural methods for preventing and treating cancer. All confirming what we know to be true... the body was designed by God to utilize what is in nature for restoration. Discover over 140 proven cancer-fighting protocols, diagnostics, and detoxification strategies in this original documentary.
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
---------------------------------------
About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
---------------------------------------
Ty & Charlene Bollinger are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery were NOT the most effective treatments available for cancer patients, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden alternative cancer treatments. What they uncovered helped to create The Truth About Cancer and its three awe-inspiring docu-series: ”The Quest for The Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, and “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest.”
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
In this episode, we take you through a fantastic preview of our groundbreaking documentary series “Eastern Medicine: Journey Through ASIA!” You can choose to support our mission by purchasing the GOLD or SILVER package here: http://bit.ly/order-eastern-medicine
One of the number one requests we have received is for information on Eastern medicine, which is synonymous with Creation medicine.
So, in the summer of 2018, we traveled through Japan, Taiwan, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and India.
As we move through 7 countries in 7 days, you will discover over 140 “hidden” protocols that have incredible results! Over 60 experts, medical doctors, herbalists, and cancer survivors tell us what they did, how they did it, and what their results were. Our journey reaffirmed that cancer is NOT a death sentence and there IS hope!
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Join TTAC's 1 million+ FB fans - http://bit.ly/official-ttac-fb
Follow us on PINTEREST - http://bit.ly/official-ttac-pinterest
Find us on INSTAGRAM - http://bit.ly/official-ttac-ig
Visit our website: http://bit.ly/official-ttac-site
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
About Eastern Medicine: Journey Through ASIA
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
In the summer of 2018, the TTAC team took a voyage across 7 countries in Asia - Japan, Taiwan, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and India.
On their journey, they discovered amazing cancer treatment protocols, many of which have been "hidden" from the rest of the world.
Ty and the team sit down with experts, doctors, researchers, and cancer conquerors to find out their proven, natural methods for preventing and treating cancer. All confirming what we know to be true... the body was designed by God to utilize what is in nature for restoration. Discover over 140 proven cancer-fighting protocols, diagnostics, and detoxification strategies in this original documentary.
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
---------------------------------------
About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
---------------------------------------
Ty & Charlene Bollinger are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery were NOT the most effective treatments available for cancer patients, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden alternative cancer treatments. What they uncovered helped to create The Truth About Cancer and its three awe-inspiring docu-series: ”The Quest for The Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, and “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest.”
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
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