Alex Jones Full Show 3/6/26 w/ Jay Dyer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FULL FRIDAY EDITION OF THE ALEX JONES SHOW: Trump Demands Total Surrender From Iran As US Prepares To Launch Ground Invasion From Iraq! Oil Prices Skyrocket 11%, And Analysts Warn It Could DOUBLE In Weeks! PLUS, DOJ Releases New Epstein Docs Alleging Trump’s Sexual Assault Of A Minor! Market Expert Kirk Elliott Joins Alex Jones To Warn That Iran's Closure Of The Strait of Hormuz Signals The Beginning Of A Global Inflationary Recession! FINALLY, Best-Selling Author Jay Dyer Joins Infowars In-Studio To Interview One Of The Most Censored Men In The World- Stefan Molyneux! THIS IS MUST-WATCH/SHARE INFO! — 3/6/26