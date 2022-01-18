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RegSledge7 - Tamara: The Babylon Kingdom Illuminati NWO 'Jupiter Ascending' [17.01.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
1569 followers
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105 views • January 18, 2022
-> Predictive Programming -> Jupiter Ascending (2015) - IMDb https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1617661/
There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
'You will notice the more awake you are, the less patience you have for opinions because you are operating on a different spiritual maturity.' - Tamara

Tamara: I left the music industry and Hollywood to stand for Jesus Christ and fight for Truth.
You can only kill me once. I will come back immortal.
https://twitter.com/HolySpiritGirl7

Tamara Desiree Magdalene @HolySpiritGirl7 · 31. maj
I put Scripture in my videos for a reason. You are SUPPOSED to read it. And yet, most skip right over it and ask me questions that are IN the Scripture I posted. This is the kind of thing that makes me want to move on and start a website for ppl who are serious about Scripture.

WARNING: If you are too sensitive, this channel is not for you. I do not force my beliefs nor faith on anyone. However, this is my rock, not yours. If you find no value in my messages or take offense, nobody is making you stay here. Remember, you found me, not the other way around. If you can't come in peace, don't come at all. God bless.

Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua #2
Joined May 15, 2021 - 4.91K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCt28O6ktvMivHEUJMVnlbew
https://twitter.com/HolySpiritGirl7

RegSledge7
Created 7 months ago.
18 videos
166 subscribers
13702 views
The owner has disabled comments on this video.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fqH2fdZPiMZN/

RegSledge7
341 subscribers
Joined Mar 18, 2021
16,022 views
Comments are turned off.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh0w15c4GNRsUl2FrQvheww/

75 views Jan 17, 2022
RegSledge7 - 406 subscribers
https://youtu.be/BWZDXv74o8w
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh0w15c4GNRsUl2FrQvheww
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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