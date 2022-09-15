Rumor: Putin’s Decoy Limo Attacked by Explosive Device

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There is a rumor circulating online that there was an attempted assassination of Vladimir Putin today. The story was posted on a Telegram channel managed by Russian critics of President Putin. London’s Mirror newspaper was the first news outlet to report it.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 9/14/22.