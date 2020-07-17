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Time Keeps On Slipping Into The Future| RONA
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14 views • July 17, 2020
Here we are in JULY. Can you believe it's been eight months since this psychological warfare began?
Who are the Quacks? The vaccine deep state and evil elitists PROJECT. Deal with inverted truth. TRIES. Truth mixed with lies. They do not care about nature. Your Immune system. they focus on ORDER out of CHAOS.
Break out of the spell. Move out of FEAR. This is SORCERY. These people do not believe in GOD. NO "HEALTH EXPERT" on this covid19task force other than President TRUMP has mentioned the immune system. PROVE ME WRONG. I'll be thrilled if Birx or Fauci or Redfield have mention nutrients.
Are you tired of this? So what's next folks?
READ| https://vaxxter.com/the-covid-19-chronicles-why-coronavirus-and-censorship-dont-mix/
Follow me on Twitter @maryamhenein
www.honeycolony.com
www.simplytransformative.com
Who are the Quacks? The vaccine deep state and evil elitists PROJECT. Deal with inverted truth. TRIES. Truth mixed with lies. They do not care about nature. Your Immune system. they focus on ORDER out of CHAOS.
Break out of the spell. Move out of FEAR. This is SORCERY. These people do not believe in GOD. NO "HEALTH EXPERT" on this covid19task force other than President TRUMP has mentioned the immune system. PROVE ME WRONG. I'll be thrilled if Birx or Fauci or Redfield have mention nutrients.
Are you tired of this? So what's next folks?
READ| https://vaxxter.com/the-covid-19-chronicles-why-coronavirus-and-censorship-dont-mix/
Follow me on Twitter @maryamhenein
www.honeycolony.com
www.simplytransformative.com
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