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** SPARS – GLOBALIST PLAYBOOK TO DEPOPULATE THE PLANET ** - Banned.Video – 03/Apr/2021
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95 views • April 04, 2021
** Globalist Double Speak: Taken from their Futuristic Scenario for Public Health Risk Communicators Manual –
SPARS: St. Paul Acute Respiratory Syndrome or SARS: Severe acute respiratory syndrome
-- About the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security
The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security works to protect people from epidemics disasters and build resilient communities through innovative scholarship, engagement, research that strengthens the organizations, systems, policies, and programs essential preventing and responding to public health crises. The Center is part of the Johns
Bloomberg School of Public Health and is located in Baltimore, MD.
- FOOD FOR THOUGHT
What benefits might arise if health authorities publicly share what they
have learned from MCM (Medical CounterMeasure) use during the health emergency (including response missteps and successes) and communicate how government agencies plan to evolve on the basis of that information?
** Emergency Saturday Broadcast! World Shocked By SPARS 2025-2028 Document
- Alex Jones, Rob Dew/Mike Halper
- PDF File: https://www.auricmedia.net/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/spars-pandemic-scenario.pdf
- A 2017 Johns Hopkins document details plans for Big Pharma global domination. "This document is the Holy Grail. The key to defeating the Globalists." - Alex Jones
** Comments:
• These are a group of disgusting people that obviously forcing their agendas upon us under the guise of saving us from ourselves, ironically for the first time I can't recall ever getting sick in over a year but this covid19 is "so severe and rampant". Now we have dictatorship paradise CHINA saying, "here's what, no freedom until you get the vaccine and vaccine ID" while we remain under tyranny worldwide, it doesn't matter where we live; I'm from the Caribbean and these same things are occurring worldwide (wrd for wrd). They have destabilized countries worldwide, mass retrenched workers, shutdown small businesses, purchased large quantities of land and are now saying they have more YEARS of tyranny planned. BTW I think this border thing was planned and the wall was ordered to be built not to protect US citizens but to trap persons upward of that border. We see Biden calling for everyone, esp. from Central and South American countries that the US participated in destabilizing, but the end goal is to displace most of the population, only then will the wall be completed. They'll probably use the overpopulation as an excuse to descend into severe recessions while they subject the people of our world to harsh measures.
• I’m going to make copies. Alex maybe you can make copies and people can buy them off your store. These need to be handed out to people. Posted everywhere!!! I just think too many people are stupid sheep! I just had an argument with someone. They kept asking where my proof was. I should have said go do your own research. I have stacks of articles printed out. Even Republicans love their vaccines. Everywhere I go, walking by people, I hear them taking about how excited they are for taking the jab. Then they go on to talk about their flu like symptoms they had for two weeks. It’s sick!!! Also maybe stickers we can stick places we go. Examples: have you heard of crimson contagion, the Spars Scenario, Lockstep, Event 201, ATI..... I don’t know if I should just give up on people. They want to believe whatever the tv tells them. Thank you!!!!
• Note that the former president in 2025 was a woman! Also, note that this scenario assumed that Trump would win unless they could succeed in rigging the election. The rigging didn't fail and so 2025 is now 2021!!!
• WOW.. WTF IS GOING WITH THIS "Crimson Contagion??????" I JUST READ IT ON WIKIPEDIA AND THEN SUDDENLY COVID COMES OUT AT THE SAME TIME???? AND THE DUMB FKS AT UN AND WHO WANTS CHINA ....CHINA?? CHINA TO LEAD THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM???? HUH???? WTF???? WOW! AMERICA NEW THIS VIRUS WAS COMING????? WTF IS GOING ON HERE????? WOW!
• Blow up the vaccine makers. Checkmate.
• Big love to everyone at Infowars and Banned.video. I appreciate all of you daily!
SPARS: St. Paul Acute Respiratory Syndrome or SARS: Severe acute respiratory syndrome
-- About the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security
The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security works to protect people from epidemics disasters and build resilient communities through innovative scholarship, engagement, research that strengthens the organizations, systems, policies, and programs essential preventing and responding to public health crises. The Center is part of the Johns
Bloomberg School of Public Health and is located in Baltimore, MD.
- FOOD FOR THOUGHT
What benefits might arise if health authorities publicly share what they
have learned from MCM (Medical CounterMeasure) use during the health emergency (including response missteps and successes) and communicate how government agencies plan to evolve on the basis of that information?
** Emergency Saturday Broadcast! World Shocked By SPARS 2025-2028 Document
- Alex Jones, Rob Dew/Mike Halper
- PDF File: https://www.auricmedia.net/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/spars-pandemic-scenario.pdf
- A 2017 Johns Hopkins document details plans for Big Pharma global domination. "This document is the Holy Grail. The key to defeating the Globalists." - Alex Jones
** Comments:
• These are a group of disgusting people that obviously forcing their agendas upon us under the guise of saving us from ourselves, ironically for the first time I can't recall ever getting sick in over a year but this covid19 is "so severe and rampant". Now we have dictatorship paradise CHINA saying, "here's what, no freedom until you get the vaccine and vaccine ID" while we remain under tyranny worldwide, it doesn't matter where we live; I'm from the Caribbean and these same things are occurring worldwide (wrd for wrd). They have destabilized countries worldwide, mass retrenched workers, shutdown small businesses, purchased large quantities of land and are now saying they have more YEARS of tyranny planned. BTW I think this border thing was planned and the wall was ordered to be built not to protect US citizens but to trap persons upward of that border. We see Biden calling for everyone, esp. from Central and South American countries that the US participated in destabilizing, but the end goal is to displace most of the population, only then will the wall be completed. They'll probably use the overpopulation as an excuse to descend into severe recessions while they subject the people of our world to harsh measures.
• I’m going to make copies. Alex maybe you can make copies and people can buy them off your store. These need to be handed out to people. Posted everywhere!!! I just think too many people are stupid sheep! I just had an argument with someone. They kept asking where my proof was. I should have said go do your own research. I have stacks of articles printed out. Even Republicans love their vaccines. Everywhere I go, walking by people, I hear them taking about how excited they are for taking the jab. Then they go on to talk about their flu like symptoms they had for two weeks. It’s sick!!! Also maybe stickers we can stick places we go. Examples: have you heard of crimson contagion, the Spars Scenario, Lockstep, Event 201, ATI..... I don’t know if I should just give up on people. They want to believe whatever the tv tells them. Thank you!!!!
• Note that the former president in 2025 was a woman! Also, note that this scenario assumed that Trump would win unless they could succeed in rigging the election. The rigging didn't fail and so 2025 is now 2021!!!
• WOW.. WTF IS GOING WITH THIS "Crimson Contagion??????" I JUST READ IT ON WIKIPEDIA AND THEN SUDDENLY COVID COMES OUT AT THE SAME TIME???? AND THE DUMB FKS AT UN AND WHO WANTS CHINA ....CHINA?? CHINA TO LEAD THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM???? HUH???? WTF???? WOW! AMERICA NEW THIS VIRUS WAS COMING????? WTF IS GOING ON HERE????? WOW!
• Blow up the vaccine makers. Checkmate.
• Big love to everyone at Infowars and Banned.video. I appreciate all of you daily!
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