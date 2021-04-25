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THAT SPIKE IS THE MRNA VACCINE KILLING PEOPLE!!!
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972 views • April 25, 2021
This is a MUST HEAR news & information update with SGTreport.com content contributor Matt M.
MUST HEAR RELATED:
LISTEN!! 8 WAYS MRNA COVID VACCINES CAN KILL YOU – DR. TENPENNY
http://thephaser.com/2021/04/8-ways-mrna-covid-vaccines-can-kill-you-dr-sherri-tenpenny/
HORROR: PFIZER VACCINE ZOOMED W/ MICROSCOPE – LIVE ORGANISMS?
http://thephaser.com/2021/04/disturbing-pfizer-vaccine-zoomed-w-microscope-live-organisms/
MUST HEAR RELATED:
LISTEN!! 8 WAYS MRNA COVID VACCINES CAN KILL YOU – DR. TENPENNY
http://thephaser.com/2021/04/8-ways-mrna-covid-vaccines-can-kill-you-dr-sherri-tenpenny/
HORROR: PFIZER VACCINE ZOOMED W/ MICROSCOPE – LIVE ORGANISMS?
http://thephaser.com/2021/04/disturbing-pfizer-vaccine-zoomed-w-microscope-live-organisms/
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