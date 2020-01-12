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12/01/2020 -- Large M6.4 earthquake strikes Alaska + Navy VLF (very low frequency) Array in WA hit
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132 views • December 02, 2020
I didn't mean to find what I found.... it just happened ... sorry!! Not meaning to step on anyone's toes. Please don't punish me for what I found. I figure there might be some who want to (or need to) know.
Everything is tip top tippy top here ! I support my fellow countrymen in the military. Much love!
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
http://www.wolton.net/quake.html
Everything is tip top tippy top here ! I support my fellow countrymen in the military. Much love!
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
http://www.wolton.net/quake.html
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