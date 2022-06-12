A Resident of Rubizhne Told how a Ukrainian Sniper Shot her Husband, and then for Two Days Did Not Allow them to Approach the Body. 061222

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The special commission of the LPR on fixing war crimes in Kyiv is collecting all the new evidence that will form the basis of the future tribunal.
◾️So, a resident of Rubizhne told how a Ukrainian sniper shot her husband, and then for two days did not allow him to approach the body.
◾️The husband had to be buried literally under bullets, the woman was helped by her 15-year-old daughter.