What's going on with men? Taking action in your life and community.
Published Yesterday |

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with fellow podcaster Shaun Newman about what has happened in Canada over the past 3 years. We discuss the break-down the political climate in Canada, the many massive serious issues that are calling us to speak out or take action along with and the painful breakdown of relationships and families during the great Covid divide. Shaun and I explore simple practical ways to overcome the feelings of fear or overwhelm to help rebuild communities starting one courageous conversation at a time. We talk about setting goals, getting involved and being part of the solution instead of the problem.

Keywords
truthmenconversationcommunityactionjordan petersonrelationshipsrebuilding

