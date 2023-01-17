What's going on with men? Taking action in your life and community.

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with
fellow podcaster Shaun Newman about what has happened in Canada over the past 3
years. We discuss the break-down the political climate in Canada, the many
massive serious issues that are calling us to speak out or take action along
with and the painful breakdown of relationships and families during the great
Covid divide. Shaun and I explore simple practical ways to overcome the
feelings of fear or overwhelm to help rebuild communities starting one
courageous conversation at a time. We talk about setting goals, getting
involved and being part of the solution instead of the problem.
