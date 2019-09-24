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Entropy and Creation
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160 views • September 24, 2019
According to some of the world’s leading mathematicians and scientists, the development of life could not have been a “chance” event, but required an intelligent instigation. Much of the debate surrounding the issue hinges on the question of whether or not entropy applies to the earth as a closed system. Does the law of Entropy support Creation?
http://www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Free Booklet - Evolution and Creation: What Both Sides Miss
https://www.tomorrowsworld.org/booklets/evolution-and-creation-what-both-sides-miss
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http://www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Free Booklet - Evolution and Creation: What Both Sides Miss
https://www.tomorrowsworld.org/booklets/evolution-and-creation-what-both-sides-miss
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
Make sure not to miss another video from the Viewpoint team.
We'd love to hear from you. Email us at [email protected]
#stephenhawking,#bioentropy,#science
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