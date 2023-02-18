Drone footage shows quake damage in Jandaris, Syria

Reuters





Feb 18, 2023 JINDIRES

Drone footage from Jandaris in Syria showed damaged buildings and teams working to remove rubble after a devastating earthquake struck nearly two weeks ago.





#Syria #Earthquake #News #Reuters #newsfeed





Subscribe: http://smarturl.it/reuterssubscribe





Reuters brings you the latest business, finance and breaking news video from around the globe. Our reputation for accuracy and impartiality is unparalleled.





Get the latest news on: https://www.reuters.com/

Follow Reuters on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Reuters

Follow Reuters on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Reuters

Follow Reuters on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/reuters/?hl=en





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z1ee4ne8NaM



