© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Chembuster
EVEN ATTACKS BY MEANS OF NEGATIVE REVIEWS CANNOT STOP THE TRUTH TO BE EXPOSED
=============================================================================
ENGLISH
First, the public was told that treatment with Monoclonal Antibodies (MAB) was the “miracle cure.” The federal government covered the cost ($3,000 to $5,000) per dose of the drug …
What could go wrong? According to Dr. Carrie Madej, https://www.carriemadej.com/ the result of (MAB) is an uncontrollable, fast-acting, metastatic cancer (stage IV) within 1 to 3 years after treatment.
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2022/03/dr-carrie-madej-urgent-warning-about-fast-acting-cancers-after-monoclonal-antibody-treatment-video-3769395.html