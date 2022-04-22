How accurate is this 50 year old rifle?

Today was a very special day. I inherited my grandfathers rifle that is over fifty years old. Let's put a fe rounds on target and see how accurate it still is.(These are affiliate links.)Hearing Protection By AXILMedical Gear by MyMedicTools by WheelerClothing by BerettaClothing by Tru-SpecMicrophone by SaramonicSteel Targets by High Caliber TargetsShotgun Targets by Do All OutdoorsRight To Bear InsuranceEye Protection By Hunters HD GoldPaper Targets by Outdoor Products PlusCleaning Products by Aegis Gun CareAmazon Influencer Store (affiliate link)CloverTac HomepageShirts, Swag & Moreuse code HALFOFF on orders of $50 or moreBecome A YouTube Channel MemberCloverTac On PatreonThe Best Perks On Patreon!Extra Content & Cool PerksThank you for being a loyal friend to theCloverTac channel! Go #FuddLyfe----------CREDITS----------CloverTac Productions Original ContentCredit: Christopher DoverMusic Graciously Provided ByViolet HeartAdditional Music Credit----------AFFILIATE DISCLOSURE----------In accordance with the rules and regulations set forth by the FTC, this message is two inform you that CloverTac Productions is an affiliate marketer for many different companies.----------SAFETY NOTICE----------:All activity shown in our videos are done within an approved facility and under the supervision of a professional. Further, we observe all local, state and federal regulations.