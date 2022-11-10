AEROSOL SCIENCE EXPLAINED - CLOUDS- CONTRAILS- CHEMTRAIL

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Even after all these years >this video has clips from around 20 years ago<there are still many Toxic Sky Deniers out there that seem to be Clueless to the physics & conditions needed for the formation of Clouds, Contrails or Chemtrails.
>>> though this is the science of Chemtrails..that was 20 years ago.
Now days they load much more Nefarious materials into the Aerosol to congest & Dim the skies, also Compromising the Lungs & Immune systems which helps in amplifying COVID statistics.
-----------------
visit my Amazon online store >> LFRYARTGUY - Originals
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=bl_sl_s_ap_web_7141123011?ie=UTF8&node=7141123011&field-brandtextbin=LFRYARTGUY+-+Originals