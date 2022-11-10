AEROSOL SCIENCE EXPLAINED - CLOUDS- CONTRAILS- CHEMTRAIL

Even after all these years >this video has clips from around 20 years ago<there are still many Toxic Sky Deniers out there that seem to be Clueless to the physics & conditions needed for the formation of Clouds, Contrails or Chemtrails.
>>> though this is the science of Chemtrails..that was 20 years ago.
Now days they load much more Nefarious materials into the Aerosol to congest & Dim the skies, also Compromising the Lungs & Immune systems which helps in amplifying COVID statistics.
