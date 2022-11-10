AEROSOL SCIENCE EXPLAINED - CLOUDS- CONTRAILS- CHEMTRAIL

Even after all these years >this video has clips from around 20 years ago<there are still many Toxic Sky Deniers out there that seem to be Clueless to the physics & conditions needed for the formation of Clouds, Contrails or Chemtrails.

>>> though this is the science of Chemtrails..that was 20 years ago.

Now days they load much more Nefarious materials into the Aerosol to congest & Dim the skies, also Compromising the Lungs & Immune systems which helps in amplifying COVID statistics.

-----------------

visit my Amazon online store >> LFRYARTGUY - Originals

https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=bl_sl_s_ap_web_7141123011?ie=UTF8&node=7141123011&field-brandtextbin=LFRYARTGUY+-+Originals