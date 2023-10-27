Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Military Blatantly LIED Created Invented & Staged an Iraq Story - The Jessica Lynch Story thecorbettreport
channel image
alltheworldsastage
880 Subscribers
59 views
Published Yesterday

Military Blatantly LIED Created Invented & Staged an Iraq Story - The Jessica Lynch Story thecorbettreporthttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-IBZKCgobqo Jessica Lynch myth


The Corbett Report

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DZ459DHp7-c

https://odysee.com/@corbettreport:0/qfc-lynch:e?src=embed&t=48.563528

https://www.bitchute.com/video/tJ7poOYvwWJU/

https://rumble.com/v3r4pga-what-was-the-jessica-lynch-story-questions-for-corbett.html

https://rokfin.com/post/152771/What-Was-the-Jessica-Lynch-Story--Questions-For-Corbett


What Was the Jessica Lynch Story? - Questions For Corbett


https://www.corbettreport.com/qfc-lynch/





Keywords
palestineforeignpolicynatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarspalestinewarsgazawar

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket