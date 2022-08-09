Miles Guo: A fellow fighter who just fled Communist China told me that the CCP policemen were well-informed of everything of the Whistleblowers' Movement, the NFSC and the Himalaya Alliance

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8/7/2022 Miles Guo: A fellow fighter who just fled Communist China told me that the CCP policemen were well-informed of everything that the Whistleblowers' Movement, the NFSC and the Himalaya Alliance Committee had done. The CCP spies lurking in our Alliance Committee are not just one ore two