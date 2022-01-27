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3 Booster and Omicron Booster
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1140 views • January 27, 2022
Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche. 1-23-2022
We have entered the era of omicron. Politicians say we'll get a omicron booster soon and it'll fix the problems. But is that really so? Is a specific omicron booster a good idea? Geert Vanden Bossche, virologist and vaccinologist, provides information and advice.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vt4sga-part-2-3-booster-and-omicron-booster-english.html
We have entered the era of omicron. Politicians say we'll get a omicron booster soon and it'll fix the problems. But is that really so? Is a specific omicron booster a good idea? Geert Vanden Bossche, virologist and vaccinologist, provides information and advice.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vt4sga-part-2-3-booster-and-omicron-booster-english.html
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