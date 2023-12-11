"Everybody Rise Up" - Oregon State Senator Dennis Linthicum Talks To Gareth Icke Tonight

David Icke
Dennis Linthicum
covid 19
election fraud
Tonight on the show...
Investigative reporter, and attorney for former President Donald Trump. Christina Bobb is on to talk about election fraud going into 2024.
Oregon state senator Dennis Linthicum joins us to discuss his attempts to have a grand jury investigation the US Covid 19 protocols.
American data analyst and author John Beaudoin Sr breaks down the 2020 death certificate anomalies, and the subsequent excess deaths, that we’re simply supposed to ignore.
And award winning filmmaker Naeem Mahmood tells us about his latest film, Gods of their own religion.
That’s Gareth icke Tonight - Thursday 7pm UK, https://www.ickonic.com
