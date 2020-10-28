© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
10/28/2020 -- West Coast USA slow slip "stops" -- Earthquake unrest due on both sides of shift area
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • October 29, 2020
The slow slip appears to have stopped in the Pacific Northwest... I would expect compensation on both sides of the area which shifted.
watch the earthquake live stream here 24/7 live quakes -- https://twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
http://www.wolton.net/quake.html
watch the earthquake live stream here 24/7 live quakes -- https://twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
http://www.wolton.net/quake.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.