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Her Majesty's Crown & Masonic and Occult Symbols
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56 views • February 29, 2020
Masonic and Occult Symbols Near Yonge-Dundas Square plus BONUS Her Majesty's Crown. Interview with Mark Savary of Toronto Truth Seekers
September 18th 2010 Mark references the book 'Masonic and Occult Symbols Illustrated' by Dr. Cathy Burns to explain the FREE HUGS Rael.org Heal the World with Love campaign at Yonge-Dundas Square, the Apple computer demonic deception, Ontario's symbol is the trillium, health-card features mark on forehead? Beware the Bible 'New King James Version' cover, New Age Bible versions, and more... Plus + BONUS on 'Her Majesty's Crown on Canadian Coinage' featuring Mark explaining a noticeable change on Canadian coinage post-2005 7-year warning for 2012, recorded on Bloor street prior to the Into the Fire premiere April 22nd 2011.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
More at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/index.php?topic=84.0
September 18th 2010 Mark references the book 'Masonic and Occult Symbols Illustrated' by Dr. Cathy Burns to explain the FREE HUGS Rael.org Heal the World with Love campaign at Yonge-Dundas Square, the Apple computer demonic deception, Ontario's symbol is the trillium, health-card features mark on forehead? Beware the Bible 'New King James Version' cover, New Age Bible versions, and more... Plus + BONUS on 'Her Majesty's Crown on Canadian Coinage' featuring Mark explaining a noticeable change on Canadian coinage post-2005 7-year warning for 2012, recorded on Bloor street prior to the Into the Fire premiere April 22nd 2011.
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
More at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/index.php?topic=84.0
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