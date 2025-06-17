BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Isaiah 1
Rick Langley
1101 followers
3 views • 13 hours ago

Isaiah 1 is the first chapter of the Book of Isaiah, one of the Book of the Prophets in the Hebrew Bible, which is the Old Testament of the Christian Bible. In this "vision of Isaiah concerning Judah and Jerusalem", the prophet calls the nation to repentance and predicts the destruction of the first temple in the siege of JerusalemThis chapter provides an introduction to the issues of sin, judgement, and hoped-for restoration which form the overarching structure of the whole book.

-------------

"Now Our Lady is pointing over to Her right side, our left side, and there's another map. And I see Israel, and countries about it; they're all aflame..."

Our Lady - "Wars, My children, are a punishment for man's sins. The wars shall increase, and the carnage shall increase, and those who are living will often envy the dead, so great will be the suffering of mankind. All of this suffering, My children, mankind has brought upon himself. When he left the Eternal Father he turned to satan, and this is his reward." - Our Lady, June 30, 1984


Keywords
isaiah 1the first chapter of the book of isaiahone of the book of the prophetsin the hebrew bible
