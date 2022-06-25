Did You Know that 45% of the FDA Budget is Paid for by Big Pharma? - Brian Hooker, Ph.D.

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Brian Hooker, Ph.D.
Did You Know that 45% of the FDA Budget is Paid for by Big Pharma? - TAG US on Social Media - #DidYouKnow #CHDTV to be featured on our channel
This week CHDTV launched our #DidYouKnow Campaign, aimed at protecting unknowing parents from vaccinating their babies + young children. We're asking YOU to send in a video of you presenting a compelling fact about why parents should not vaccinate their children for COVID-19.
Post your videos on social media and tag #DidYouKnow #CHDTV. Once received, we will be playing each submission on CHDTV to warn other parents
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