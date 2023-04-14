Georgia Inmate Eaten Alive By BUGS?
Fulton County Jail Officials Allegedly Noticed Lashawn Thompson's Deterioration But Did Nothing To Stop It Before He Died.
Three Months After His Placement In The Psychiatric Wing, Thompson "Was Found In A Filthy Jail Cell After Being Eaten Alive By Inspects And Bed Bugs," The Press Release States.
