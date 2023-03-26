97% Owned - ‘Money’, I.E. Fiat Currency: Root of all Social & Economic Crises | Finance Documentary (2012) The counterfeit, perpetual debts creating, fiat currency ponzi scheme, you call Money system

In 1935, during the Great Depression, the Senate Committee on Banking and Currency questioned the role of money as a basic cause of nationwide bank failures. To explain the workings of our monetary system they called in Robert Hemphill, a former credit manager of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, Georgia. Hemphill stated the following:

"If all the bank loans were paid, no one could have a bank deposit, and there would not be a dollar or coin of currency in circulation. This is a staggering thought. We are completely dependent on the commercial banks. Someone has to borrow every dollar we have in circulation, cash, or credit. If the banks create ample synthetic money we are prosperous; if not, we starve. We are absolutely without a permanent money system. When one gets a complete grasp of the picture, the tragic absurdity of our hopeless situation is almost incredible - but there it is." ~ Robert Hemphill

97% owned presents serious research and verifiable evidence on the true nature of credit creation and its implications for the economic, social and financial system. Delving deep into the inner workings of the dominant western 'monetary' system, the film uncovers and reveals previously hidden information and facts drawing attention to the social implications on a local and global level.



Working with think tanks, academics, pressure groups and the Bank of England’s own public records, the film unearthed multiple types of national currency and forms of money. The film's title was taken from the finding that commercial Banks create the vast majority of money, 97%, out of thin air when they create loans. For what purpose, and how much is created, shapes the size of the banking sector, the countries economic growth and the well being or misery of our societies. The film explains the relationship between money creation, growth and inflation.



97% Owned is a documentary that reveals the creation of credit, out of nothing and at no cost to the counterfeiting crime syndicate that owns and controls the worldwide fiat currency system, and the mystery that surrounds it and that you are not supposed to know about or understand. It is important to grasp how a criminal global(its) crime syndicate is artificially, planning, designing and creating economic “booms & busts”, I.E. wealth transfer (from you to them) events, and how this deliberate process has been at the root of all previous “economic” collapses, as well as it is the cause of the coming one that we now find ourselves in, and that is therefore at the root of our current social and economic crisis.



Referring to the 97% of the world’s money supply that is represented by counterfeit credit from thin air alone, this thought provoking film presents serious research and verifiable evidence on the world's economic and financial Ponzi scheme system, and is the first documentary to tackle this issue from a UK-perspective.



Political philosopher John Gray, commented: "We're not moving to a world in which crises will never happen or will happen less and less. We are in a world in which they happen several times during a given human lifetime and I think that will continue to be the case."

